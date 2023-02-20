WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in Quanta Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

PWR opened at $154.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $158.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

