WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $79.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s payout ratio is 112.11%.

MCRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

