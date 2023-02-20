WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $539,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $81,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential stock opened at $65.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.02. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.36%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

