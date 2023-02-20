WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $557,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American International Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,008,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,821,000 after purchasing an additional 506,971 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in American International Group by 585.5% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 87,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in American International Group by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in American International Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,782,000 after purchasing an additional 140,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $60.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

