WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $584,000 in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 251,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 683,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 162,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.7 %

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

AMH opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $43.89.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

