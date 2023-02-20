WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $115.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.80.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

