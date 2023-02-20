WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,683 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 420.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 2.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $101.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.45. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.