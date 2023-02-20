WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after acquiring an additional 442,176 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,789,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,562,000 after purchasing an additional 355,658 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,014,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $52.30 on Monday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DINO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

