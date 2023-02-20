WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $548,000 Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,760,000 after buying an additional 1,844,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after buying an additional 151,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,880,000 after buying an additional 336,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 973,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,799,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.06.

Ferrari Stock Performance

About Ferrari

Shares of RACE opened at $266.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.26. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $270.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.