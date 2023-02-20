WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $593,000 Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,822 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 40.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 20,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

