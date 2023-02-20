WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $625,000 Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $42.99 on Monday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.13.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

