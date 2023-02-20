WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $638,000 Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Masimo by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $164.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.97. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $176.42.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading

