WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 2,055 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,115,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,176,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 88,320 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.55 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.65. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

