WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 2,062 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $13,291,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $167.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.08. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

