WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 3,891 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ATEN opened at $15.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $56,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,749.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,733.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,880 shares of company stock valued at $893,526. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price target on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

A10 Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.