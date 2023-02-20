WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 8,568 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Semtech were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Semtech by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 4.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter worth $5,511,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $177.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Semtech to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

