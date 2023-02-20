WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 8,674 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.65. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

