WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 8,738 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,197,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 85,120 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after buying an additional 36,258 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Calavo Growers from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $33.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.54 million, a PE ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 0.70. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.90 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

