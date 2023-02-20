WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $20,003,395. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $262.84 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.04 and its 200 day moving average is $226.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

