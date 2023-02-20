WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 539,996 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 164,551 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after acquiring an additional 75,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,806,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,125,000 after acquiring an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NX opened at $26.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $878.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $307.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,704 shares of company stock valued at $69,012. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

See Also

