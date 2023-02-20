WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $428,470,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $204,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Datadog by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,821,000 after purchasing an additional 964,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog Stock Down 3.0 %

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 19,702 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares in the company, valued at $43,484,561.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $79.99 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

