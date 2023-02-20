WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Renasant were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Renasant by 327.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Renasant by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

