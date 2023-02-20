WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $66.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

