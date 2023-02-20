WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 10,983 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,598 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,612,000 after buying an additional 313,621 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Applied Materials by 12.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,150,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $559,569,000 after purchasing an additional 697,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $115.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.01. The company has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 56.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.68.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.