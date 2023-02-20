WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 15,194 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 149,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after buying an additional 29,442,886 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

