WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 165 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after acquiring an additional 140,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after buying an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after buying an additional 130,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,448,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $179.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $181.40.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Stories

