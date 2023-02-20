WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 17,004 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,004 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MKC opened at $75.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.99.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 61.91%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

