WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,936 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Black Hills by 129.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

