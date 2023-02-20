WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,140 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Movado Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Movado Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Movado Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group stock opened at $34.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 22.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

In related news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

