WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,627 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Southern Copper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,591,000 after buying an additional 112,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Southern Copper by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,358,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,897,000 after buying an additional 128,498 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SCCO opened at $74.04 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.