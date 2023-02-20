WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 37,087 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,087 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 73.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 288,308 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 152.0% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 629,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 379,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 33.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 487,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,265 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

