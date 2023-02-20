WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 45,187 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,187 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Under Armour by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Under Armour by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

