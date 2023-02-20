WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 47,190 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,190 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 85.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 33.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The GEO Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

In other news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

