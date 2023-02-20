WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,529 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,000. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

