WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,529 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,000. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of AGIO stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.92.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.