WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 6,360 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 1,045.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,616,000 after acquiring an additional 807,348 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after acquiring an additional 124,897 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 151.6% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 8.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after buying an additional 92,567 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $54.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839 over the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

