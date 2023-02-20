WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 9,257 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $49,309.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,057 shares of company stock valued at $842,391. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $100.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,115.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.