WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $594,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in ResMed by 17.2% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 23.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ResMed by 1.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,267,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $216.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.03. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $262.38.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $1,223,700.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,208,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $1,223,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,208,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,818,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,896 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

