WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $678,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $123.18 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.81%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.