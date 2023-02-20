WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 3,529.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 8,144.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of News by 34.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

NWSA opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.28.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

