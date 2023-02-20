WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 226,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 207,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 68.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 476,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 218.3% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $52.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $59.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

