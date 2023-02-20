WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,770,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 265,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $122.83 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.79 and a fifty-two week high of $142.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Lila A. Jaber bought 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Lila A. Jaber bought 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.