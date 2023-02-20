WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Xencor were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Xencor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xencor by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Xencor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Xencor by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $35.41 on Monday. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on XNCR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

