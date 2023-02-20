WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 36,143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,855 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,886,000 after buying an additional 1,527,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,314,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $12,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

ALV stock opened at $90.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,993.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

