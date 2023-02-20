Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth about $645,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of New Relic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in New Relic in the third quarter worth about $515,000. SWS Partners lifted its stake in New Relic by 0.7% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $1,609,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,091.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $1,609,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,091.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,873 shares of company stock worth $3,992,088. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $75.49 on Monday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $80.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.88.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

