Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kohl’s by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 91.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $32.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

