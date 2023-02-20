World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,212,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of World Fuel Services worth $98,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INT. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Trading Down 0.7 %

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

About World Fuel Services

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.