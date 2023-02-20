World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Stock Position Boosted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 879.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,784 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,052,000 after buying an additional 146,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,212,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after purchasing an additional 538,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 150,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

INT stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INT. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

