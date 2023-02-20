YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in YETI by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in YETI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,555,000 after acquiring an additional 181,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

YETI Price Performance

YETI Company Profile

Shares of YETI stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

