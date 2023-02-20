Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells $33,332.84 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $33,332.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,016.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zillow Group stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

