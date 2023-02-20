Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens Sells 1,777 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,777 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $83,447.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZG opened at $44.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $62.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,032,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $24,653,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

